Carmella: “I’m in my mom era and I love it”

Former WWE superstar Carmella (via It Girl) addresses potentially returning to WWE:

“So I don’t right now (have any plans to return to WWE). I’m in my mom era and I love it.

“Never in a million years did I think I would enjoy being at home and being a mom more than working and hustling, but I feel like I did that for so long.

“The grind in WWE is so hard, it’s like, we don’t have an off season, you’re on the road 52 weeks a year, and for the first time in my life, I’m enjoying just a slower pace of life.

“I am really enjoying it, and I think eventually I would love to go back (to WWE) at some point, so never say never.”

Great catching up with Leah Van Dale @CarmellaWWE for Muscle & Fitness about her most exciting challenge yet!https://t.co/YJNab8SYCG @muscle_fitness @mandfhers pic.twitter.com/FZ3ev3nkmY — Scott “Future” Felstead (@scottfuture) August 27, 2025