WWE Road to Clash in Paris Live Results / Cardiff, Wales / Thu Aug 28, 2025

By
David Roberson
-
0
388

The Complete Results from the Utilita Arena:

Byron Saxton is the Ring Announcer for the evening

  1. Alexa Bliss (with WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions partner Charlotte Flair) d The Judgment Day: Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Rodriguez)
  2. The Miz issues an Open Challenge, which is answered by Joe Hendry. Hendry d The Miz
  3. WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia (with Kiana James) d Zelina Vega
  4. WWE Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Sicks: Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis (with Uncle Howdy, Erik Rowan and Nikki Cross) d Rey Fenix and LA Knight. Gacy pins Fenix.
  5. Jimmy and Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu d MFT: WWE U.S. Champion Solo Sikoa / JC Mateo/ Tonga Loa (with Talla Tonga)
  6. The War Raiders d The New Day in under a minute. A challenge for a Street Fight is issued, and both teams accept.
  7. Street Fight: The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar d The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
  8. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton d Nia Jax and Jade Cargill: Stratton pins Jax
  9. Main Event: CM Punk / Sami Zayn / PENTA d The Judgment Day: WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominick Mysterio: Punk pins Mysterio

Thanks to @PhilJones77 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here