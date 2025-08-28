Uncle Howdy on the future of the Wyatt Sicks

Taylor Rotunda (Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy) discussed the current state and future of the Wyatt Sicks, emphasizing that while new members could potentially join, the group feels strong and cohesive as it stands. “Well, right now we’re working on stuff. We have our plans and our goals and we have a direction we’re already heading in, and everybody in the Wyatt Sicks, if wasn’t directly handpicked by Windham, was kind of looked at by Windham.” He highlighted Windham’s meticulous planning, noting “Windham always had these books and books of ideas and directions he wanted to go and people that he wanted to work with and use.” Rotunda explained that every current member was carefully chosen for a reason and that there are multiple storylines to explore: “Everybody in the group now is specifically picked for their own reasons and there’s a lot of stories to tell on that.” While leaving the door open for future additions, he stressed the group’s current strength: “I’m not discounting anything in the future and anything can happen, but right now, we feel solid where we’re at right now and we got a lot of stuff to do and everything’s already in motion.” He concluded with a tease for fans: “I would just say everybody just pay attention for the future because it’s about to get crazy.”

Source: The Takedown on SI