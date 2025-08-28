Tony Khan asked about Chris Jericho’s AEW status

AEW CEO Tony Khan was asked if there are plans to bring Chris Jericho back to the company:

“I certainly could talk for a long time – I mentioned earlier being verbose – and I have to think Chris Jericho’s one of the greatest and most important people ever in AEW and has been a great two-time ROH World Champion.

“For somebody that’s won nine world championships in the sport of pro-wrestling, Chris Jericho is – it’s incredible to say – but has achieved so much in so many different promotions, and when you talk about him, you could talk about companies all over the world, but certainly we wouldn’t be as fortunate to be in this position – I would never be where I am in AEW without Chris Jericho, nor would we be in a position where I could have bought ROH, so I’m very grateful to Chris.

“I think the world of Chris, and I would love to have Chris back, and certainly he’s been a great, great star for us since the very beginning of AEW, and then here in ROH as well, as we talk about Death Before Dishonor and the great ROH events, Chris has come in and been involved in some great memorable matches.

“I just got done talking about Bandido. I could talk for days about great Chris Jericho matches and memories. Last night we had a reunion of Kenny Omega and Hangman Page, they’ve both had their great matches and altercations with Chris Jericho and he’s been a huge part of both of their careers and in the launch of AEW and where we are right now.

“I have so much respect for Chris and I think the world of him. The first time I ever set foot in 2300 Arena was actually Chris’ last night in ECW and it was very important to me because I’d been a fan of Chris since I was a very, very young kid. Since I was 12 years old I would count Chris among my very favorite wrestlers for the past 30 years, and I’m very fortunate to work with him.

“So if and when the time presents itself, hopefully, would love to have Chris back, and I think the world of him, and Chris Jericho’s always in the highest of standing with me and with AEW and ROH, where he has been a great champion, a great ambassador, a great leader and a great friend to all of us, and Chris Jericho’s a huge part of our companies here. So thanks for asking.”

(Source: ROH Death Before Dishonor media call)