This week’s viewership numbers, Khan on Purrazzo’s recent absence

– Viewership of TV shows this week:

• SmackDown:1,258,000

• NXT:616,000

• Dynamite:585,000

• Collision:281,000

# Raw (Aug 18):2,800,000

– Tony Khan explained Deonna Purrazzo’s recent absence, noting she had a negative experience with CMLL in Mexico. He said he values her and planned to bring her back at DBD, but injuries and circumstances disrupted those plans, including her scheduled opponent getting hurt. Khan stressed that setbacks are normal and don’t mean everything is over. He also mentioned he wanted her in the Pure Women’s Title tournament, but injuries—including to 1/4 of the women in the casino gauntlet match—affected those plans too.

Source: ROH Media Call