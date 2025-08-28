Seth Rollins joining two football-related shows as guest host

Deadline is reporting that WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins is joining NFL Network’s Good Morning Football and its syndicated sibling, GMFB: Overtime, as a guest host this season.

Rollins was a recurring guest host on the morning show during the past season but will return for more during the 2025/2026 season.

WWE Live event tickets

Good Morning Football airs weekday mornings at 8AM ET on NFL Network while Good Morning Football: Overtime streams weekdays at 10AM ET on The Roku Channel and in syndication across the country.

The champ is a huge Chicago Bears fan and has said in the past he would like to do more football-related programming if the opportunity arises.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996