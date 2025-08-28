Notes on Swerve Strickland and Tay Melo

– Swerve Strickland has successfully undergone surgery to repair a torn meniscus.

Swerve Strickland underwent a successful surgery on his torn meniscus and we wish him a very speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/swoInGit8v — Public Enemies Podcast (@PublicEnemiesHQ) August 27, 2025

– Tay Melo opened up about her mindset and goals in AEW. She emphasized her passion for competition and growth, saying, “I feel like right now, all I want to do is to have great matches. I’m in a point- the locker room is amazing. We have so many great names, and I want to wrestle everybody. I want to be able to get (in) there and do my best. I want to feel alive, you know? I want to feel good about myself.” While she admitted ambitions for championships are always present, she clarified her current focus, stating, “I’ll be lying if I say, like, ‘oh, I don’t want, any belts, I don’t want this and that.’ I always wanted to do everything, but like right now, my main goal is to do better, to get back in the mix (and) have great matches.”

Source: Close Up with Renee Paquette