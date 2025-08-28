Mark Henry responds to the backlash over his comments on the Raja Jackson-Stuart Smith incident

Mark Henry responded to backlash over his comments on the Raja Jackson and Stuart Smith incident, reading a statement where he declared he was making “zero apologies.”

He argued that the criticism was misplaced, clarifying, “What I said has nothing to do with race. It has everything to do with ignorance about the wrestling business.” He condemned the negative reactions toward him as “bullying.”

Henry emphasized that while Smith “didn’t deserve what he got,” there were failures by veteran wrestlers, who were “drinking alcohol before the show” and didn’t properly guide Jackson on the planned spot.

Reflecting on his own early days, he admitted, “Mark Henry was once upon a time, Raja Jackson. I got banished from wrestling and sent to Canada,” crediting the Hart family for teaching him the business.

He closed his statement defiantly, insisting, “I meant every word, every single word I meant… You can’t hurt me. I’m bulletproof.”

