Hook returns on Dynamite after four months out

Hook returned to AEW television last night on Dynamite from the 2300 Arena.

His return came when Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders was in the ring thrashing the crowd and explaining his history in the arena. That’s when the Hook signal came on and out walked the former FTW champion. The two had a face-to-face and then Hook choked him and hit Yuta with a Superman punch.

The young star has been out of action since April after he suffered a concussion in a tag match. He ended up vomiting twice during the match but finished it. He made a cameo during the Anarch in the Arena match but that’s as far as his involvement has been since then.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996