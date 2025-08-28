Hogan’s widow reportedly preparing a medical malpractice lawsuit, Khan on ROH’s TV future

– Hulk Hogan’s widow, Sky Daily, is preparing a medical malpractice lawsuit against at least one of his doctors and others, claiming their negligence during a neck surgery in May led to his death. She believes Hogan’s phrenic nerve — which controls breathing — was damaged in the procedure, contributing to his passing at home on July 24. Sources say the 911 call reveals he did not suffer a heart attack but simply stopped breathing. An occupational therapist present also mentioned possible phrenic nerve damage. Sky commissioned a private autopsy, and though its results have not been released, her intent to sue suggests it supports her claims.

(Source: TMZ)

– Tony Khan said ROH’s future as a TV product depends on a deal that makes sense for everyone. While they’ve had offers, nothing fits the bigger picture yet. He hopes any ROH deal would align with AEW’s partnership with WBD, but nothing is imminent.

(Source: ROH Media Call)