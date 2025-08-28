First match for All Out 2025 announced

The first match for the All Out pay-per-view has been announced and it will feature the tag team of Adam Copeland and Christian Cage taking on the former AEW Tag Team champions FTR.

The match came about during the opening segment of Dynamite last night, when FTR demanded referee Paul Turner overturn his decision from their match at Forbidden Door and declare them the AEW Tag Team champions.

With the referee not budging, FTR and Stokely Hathaway started to get physical but both Cope and Cage came out to make the save. All of them brawled and when the dust cleared, Copeland revealed the news that they will go at it during All Out.

All Out will take place from Toronto so it will be a homecoming for both Cope and Cage.

