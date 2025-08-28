Enzo Amore said he was booked to face Conor McGregor, Jim Ross makes a decision about his future

– Enzo Amore (via Julian Dorey) revealed that Vince McMahon had planned a WrestleMania 34 match between him and Conor McGregor for the Cruiserweight Title. McMahon even had Enzo tweet at Conor and sent him to the McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight to build the drama.

While speaking to Dorey, Amore claimed that after getting fired by WWE, someone high up in the company, someone who worked in production and wore a suit, reached out to him. This person suggested that there might still be a chance for Enzo to return to WWE. At that time, Enzo had stepped away from wrestling completely. He wasn’t active and had disappeared on purpose. He explained that this was a strategic move, as he believed the situation that led to his release would eventually calm down and blow over.

– Jim Ross (via Grilling JR) has confirmed that he has signed a new one-year contract with AEW.

“I saw somewhere online, somebody sent me something where I was negotiating with WWE to go back. I hadn’t heard that one. I haven’t talked to them. No plans to go back.

I’m not saying that out of animosity or anger. It’s just not the right time for me to get more involved in the business. If they come to me with an idea that we haven’t discussed, I might reconsider, but I like being where I am. — I’m happy where I am, I really am. Not a lot of stress and pressure.

I signed a new (AEW) contract for a year. Got that done before I left. One year, next summer. Next August, I think it is.”