D’Lo Brown on the Raja Jackson controversy

D’Lo Brown Shares His Thoughts On The Raja Jackson Controversy.

Brown was a guest on the Toronto Sun YouTube channel where he commented on the infamous assault that happened over the weekend at the KnoX Pro Wrestling Academy.

“It seemed like it could’ve been avoided in several different ways,” he said. “But unfortunately, it ended up in the ring with Stu getting severely hurt.”

He continued, “…it should have never ever happened, let’s make that clear. There’s a lot of people at fault, there’s a lot of people that could’ve done things differently. Let’s just see how it plays out but at the bottom line, I just want to wish Stu the best in his recovery.”

Source: The Toronto Sun