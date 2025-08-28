8/28/25 TNA Impact Recap

– Mike Santana pins the TNA World Champion!

Santana & Steve Maclin defeat Trick Williams & AJ Francis to kickoff TNA

– Gia Miller catches up with Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander. She asks Cedric why he personally requested this match against the Hardy’s. They have tremendous respect for the Hardy’s, but it’s all about the Gold.

– Eric Young defeats Myron Reed. Young acts like he is gonna hit a female referee and Zachery Wentz isn’t having any of that. Distracts the ref and Young low blows Reed and then Piledrives him for the win.

– Dani Luna says she’s done playing second, it’s all about her now after last weeks actions

– TNA Knockouts World Champion Ash By Elegance and The Elegance Brand will have a celebration next weeks on TNA

– The IInspiration defeat Fatal Influence

– Trick Williams is on the phone with his Lawyer and demands he get there now.

– Ryan Nemeth comes out to announce Nic Nemeth will return next week. The System interrupts and Alisha Edwards says someone needs to shut his mouth. Ryan says he’s not supposed to fight a girl, but he will. She responds with not me you Dumb***, him. Eddie gives him a chop and they have a match.

– Eddie Edwards defeats Ryan Nemeth

– Santino Marella announces Indi Hartwell vs Jody Threat vs Dani Luna for next week on TNA in a #1 contenders match for the Knockouts World Title

– Indi Hartwell is backstage talking to Gia Miller about Dani Luna attacking her. Santino interrupts and makes a number 1 contenders match for the Knockouts Womens Championship between Indi and Dani for next week when Jody Threat interrupts saying she deserves to be in this match. Indi requests Santino make it a triple threat and he obliges.

– Eric Young says everyone is asking why he’s so angry. He’s not angry he just knows the truth. TNA needs a cleanse and nobody is safe. Camera lowers and EY has taken out Joe Hendry. He says it started with Joe, but it won’t end with him. The cleanse will continue

– Tasha Steelez defeats Mara Sade. She hits a cutter on Mara after she gets distracted by Agent Zero. Has her feet all over the rope for the win. After the match Tasha strikes Mara while order 4 holds her. Then they throw her to Agent Zero who clotheslines Mara. The Hardy Boyz come down and make the save before they can do anything else to Mara.

– The Hardys defeat Cedric Alexander & Leon Slater. Jeff hits the Swanton on Cedric and Matt gets the pin.

– Trick Williams claims Mike Santana assaulted him, calling the ring a crime scene and unsafe. He notes he has 50 days to not defend his title, but Santino interrupts, stating the title will be on the line October 12th. His lawyer gets the Cobra for his troubles to end TNA