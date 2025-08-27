WWE Road to Clash in Paris Live Results / Leeds, England / Wed Aug 27, 2025

David Roberson
The Complete Results from the First Direct Bank Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton

  1. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss d The Judgment Day: Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez
  2. The Miz issues an Open Challenge, which is answered by Joe Hendry. Hendry d The Miz
  3. WWE Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Sicks: Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan (with Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis and Nikki Cross) d Rey Fenix and LA Knight
  4. WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia (with Kiana James) d Zelina Vega
  5. Jimmy and Jey Uso and Jacob Fatu d MFT: WWE U.S. Champion Solo Sikoa / Tonga Loa / Talla Tonga (with JC Mateo)
  6. The War Raiders d The New Day in under a minute. A challenge is issued for a Street Fight, which is accepted by both teams
  7. Street Fight: The War Raiders: Erick and Ivar d The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
  8. WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton d Nia Jax and Jade Cargill
  9. Main Event: CM Punk / Sami Zayn / PENTA d The Judgment Day: WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominick Mysterio

Thanks to @EslamRollins @BritWresAwayDay @Amanda1979Xx

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

