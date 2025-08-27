WWE News and Notes

– Cody Rhodes arrives in Australia to film Street Fighter.

– There has been no talk of Vince McMahon returning to WWE in any capacity at this point, reports Fightful.

Sources at the top of WWE claim that they have no desire to bring him back, and that there have been no discussions regarding McMahon contributing in a creative capacity.

– WWE have partnered up with current UEFA Champions League winners & French Ligue 1 Champions PSG ahead of this weekend’s Clash in Paris PLE in France.

– Chris Jericho posts a cryptic message after reports of a possible return to WWE: