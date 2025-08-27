Workers union protesting about substandard wages by AEW to production staff in Philadelphia

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees posted on X that IATSE Local 8 members were out protesting about AEW failing to meet area standards by paying substandard wages and benefits to those helping in production for the AEW residency at the 2300 Arena.

“When employers undercut these standards it threatens wages, benefits, and job opportunities for all entertainment workers in the community,” the post said. “We stand in solidarity with our Local 8 kin as they hold employers accountable and fight to protect the fair standards that entertainment workers deserve!”

The IATSE represents 140,000 skilled craftspeople, united by a common commitment to winning better workplaces, being the best at their crafts, and improving the lives of entertainment workers and their families.

AEW starts their seven-show residency at the 2300 Arena with tonight’s Dynamite.

The company has not issued a public response yet.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996