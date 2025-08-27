Ricky Saints gets NXT title shot at No Mercy

Ricky Saints is getting a crack at the NXT Championship at the upcoming No Mercy premium live event.

Saints defeated Josh Briggs in a number one contenders match on NXT on CW last night and then had a back-and-forth with champion Oba Femi in the ring. That was interrupted by DarkState, who took down both Femi and Saints until former tag team champions Hank and Tank came out for the save.

This is Saints’ first shot at the NXT title. He has already won the NXT North American title shortly after he jumped from AEW.

‍ ‍ Ricky Saints just made his intentions crystal clear to Oba Femi… pic.twitter.com/QQ4dzeCG0q — WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2025