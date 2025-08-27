Rampage Jackson on the incident between his son Raja and wrestler Syko Stu, Baszler vs. Slamovich

– Rampage Jackson talked about the incident between his son Raja and wrestler Syko Stu, making it clear he feels bad about how everything went down. He said, “I feel bad about what happened to Syko Stu. I don’t condone what my son did at all. I’m a father so I gotta have my son’s back, but I’m gonna let justice play out and take its course. Ain’t much I can do on that side but be a father.” Rampage admitted the whole situation has been tough on him, explaining, “This sht put me in a bad mood. I feel bad about Syko Stu and his family. His family had to see that sht. I just wish I could’ve been there, but I couldn’t.” Despite defending his son as a dad, he made sure people know he’s not excusing Raja’s actions. Looking ahead, he hopes things can be made right, saying, “Hopefully one day I can meet Syko Stu and shake his hand and have a man-to-man with him… Y’all need to know that I don’t condone Raja’s conduct and I hope Syko Stu can forgive me as a dad for not understanding everything.”

Source: Rampage Jackson Kick Stream

– Shayna Baszler will debut at Prestige Roseland XII. Baszler will face against Masha Slamovich on October 5th:

BREAKING NEWS Shayna Baszler debuts against Masha Slamovich at #PrestigeRoseland XII! + Judas Icarus, Danhausen, Trish Adora, Good Brothers, Kevin Blackwood & more October 5th, 2025

Portland, Oregon

Roseland Theater

All Ages (bar with ID) ️ https://t.co/qqek4ZLH5g pic.twitter.com/Gyer2s3ApJ — Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) August 27, 2025