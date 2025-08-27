Nikki on the chances Bella returns

Nikki Bella addressed the possibility of Brie Bella returning to WWE, making it clear that she’s been advocating for it: “I keep pushing it. All the women want her back and they keep asking me every week has that decision changed.” She also stressed that Brie’s WWE legacy shouldn’t be tied to her husband Bryan Danielson’s AEW role, noting, “I don’t think legacies should be determined on spouses, but I also understand business.”

Nikki added that WWE seems to be opening up more to the idea, though patience is required, saying, “I do think (WWE is) becoming more and more open to it. I understand it takes time and we just have to figure things out. There’s so much business to figure out, and Brie and I both completely understand that.”

Source: SI