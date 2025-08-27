Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for next week’s NXT…

– Lash Legend vs Jaida Parker

‘ Darkstate vs Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Hank Walker, & Tank Ledger in a 8 Man Tag Team Match

– Candice LeRae vs Xia Brookside

A tournament for the Women’s Speed title has been announced with the winner facing Sol Ruca at No Mercy:

Candice LeRae (WWE)

Lainey Reid (NXT)

Xia Brookside (TNA)

Faby Apache (AAA)