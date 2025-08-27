Matches announced for next week’s NXT

Announced for next week’s NXT…
– Lash Legend vs Jaida Parker
‘ Darkstate vs Oba Femi, Ricky Saints, Hank Walker, & Tank Ledger in a 8 Man Tag Team Match
– Candice LeRae vs Xia Brookside
Featuring Superstars from #SmackDown, #WWENXT, @luchalibreaaa and @ThisIsTNA, the No. 1 Contenders Speed Tournament begins NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/1AQ7EurFwh
— WWE (@WWE) August 27, 2025
A tournament for the Women’s Speed title has been announced with the winner facing Sol Ruca at No Mercy:
Candice LeRae (WWE)
Lainey Reid (NXT)
Xia Brookside (TNA)
Faby Apache (AAA)