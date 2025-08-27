KnokX wrestlers claim staff telling them not to speak with law enforcement

Indie wrestlers Douglas Malo and Ian Morgan, who wrestle for KnokX Pro, appeared on The Scaling Up podcast to discuss the Syko Stu/Raja Jackson incident from Saturday night, revealing that an employee from the training school is sending messages to students telling them not to speak to law enforcement or anyone.

Two text messages allegedly from Kevin Thomas, who is a former U.S. Army Combat vet himself, were shown during the podcast.

“Please refrain from engaging in comment sections on social media posts about this tragedy. It will be weaponized in potential criminal and civil cases. Fly low,” the first text said.

The second one read, “If Law Enforcement or an attorney for the suspect contacts you in any capacity, let someone here know right away for guidance on how to address them. @everyone.”

The two indie wrestlers praised KnokX owner Rikishi, who was not at the event, and said that what happened on Saturday doesn’t represent Rikishi in any way.

Syko Stu, real name Stuart Smith, is a military veteran who used wrestling as to get over PTSD.

WWE has since cut ties with the training school and KnokX Pro is no longer a WWE ID-affiliated promotion.

