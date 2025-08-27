Kevin Owens update

Kevin Owens opened up about his recent operation, confirming “Yeah, I needed neck fusion. It was very stressful going into it because we weren’t really sure how severe the fusion was going to be, how many levels, all this stuff.” Luckily, the outcome was better than expected as “Thankfully, it ended up only being one level, which is the best case scenario for something like this. The surgery was successful, I had a great doctor.”

Still, Owens explained the recovery is uncertain, saying “The thing is now we have to see how the bones fuse and there’s no guarantee that it’s going to work. It’s how my body heals, some guys had success, some guys didn’t.” Looking ahead, he remains hopeful: “Fingers crossed I get to come back to wrestling in the next year, really don’t know though. My goal is come back so hopefully that happens.”

Source: Scotte Sprinkle