Joe Hendry appears at WWE live event in Manchester

They did not say his name…but he still appeared!

TNA star Joe Henry made an unannounced appearance at the WWE non-televised live event yesterday in Manchester, England, answering The Miz’s open challenge at the AO Arena.

This was Henry’s first match on the main roster since WrestleMania 41 and his – other – surprise appearance as opponent for Randy Orton. The former TNA champion was also an entrant at this year’s Royal Rumble.

Unlike his WrestleMania outing, Hendry came out victorious against The Miz.

Miz Said His Name in Manchester pic.twitter.com/2zqDaTBXhN — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) August 26, 2025

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online