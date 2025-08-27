Deonna Purrazzo on dealing with harsh body-shaming

Deonna Purrazzo opened up about how she’s dealt with harsh body-shaming comments online and how she’s learned to take away their power. She explained, “I had to realize that these people who comment ‘I’m fat,’ ‘you’re a pig,’ ‘you’re disgusting,’ ‘lose weight,’ ‘maybe then you’ll get booked,’ all of these comments are not my actual supporters. And being able to shift that in my brain — that person is not paying to come watch me wrestle, they’re not buying a ticket to Dynamite, they’re not buying a ticket to the independent show I’m wrestling at in Chicago.”

She emphasized that critics aren’t worth her focus, saying, “Those aren’t the people, and I don’t need to focus on those people.”

Purrazzo admitted it wasn’t easy to reach this mindset, revealing, “I like to have fun with it now, but it’s taken me a lot of therapy to get to that point. It’s taken a lot of conversations with my friends, my husband, and my family to get to that point — to be this strong. But I think that if you’re willing to put that work in for yourself, then no one can stop you. No one on Twitter is keeping me up anymore at night. No one on Twitter is making me cry anymore at night. I’m not giving them the power because they’re not being supportive in other aspects. They don’t deserve it.”

Source: Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val