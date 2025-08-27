Brooke Hogan confirms her father has not been cremated, meets with Clearwater police

Brooke Hogan personally confirmed that her father, Hulk Hogan, has not been cremated, despite claims from his widow, Sky. She visited a Florida funeral home Tuesday, sat by his body, and noted he was still wearing his trademark bandana. Concerned about the circumstances of his death, Brooke questioned whether opioids or foul play were involved and wanted to know if an autopsy had been done. She also met with Clearwater police, where she viewed body cam footage from the 911 response.

