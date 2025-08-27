Bishop Dyer on John Cena’s mindset when it comes to promos

Bishop Dyer (Baron Corbin) broke down John Cena’s mindset when it comes to promos, explaining how Cena operates when facing opponents like Roman Reigns, Austin Theory, and most recently Logan Paul. He said, “John will have no mercy on the microphone. He talks about wanting to give back to the business, and he does. He truly loves this and wants people to be successful.” However, Cena isn’t just going to hand anyone an easy path. As Dyer recalled, “But he’s not gonna hand it to you. We watched him murder Roman on live television, from the drug test pop to the lack of promo skills – he cut Roman’s seeds off in that promo.” The idea is that Cena will test opponents and push them to see if they can survive under the pressure, because in his view, “He’s going, ‘If you can come back from that and prove me wrong, I will help you to take the keys to the kingdom.'”

Dyer suggested that Cena likely didn’t give Logan Paul a heads-up before their segment, saying, “Maybe John didn’t tell (Logan) anything. In my brain John didn’t tell him anything – ‘When you’re done, I’ll start talking and then I’ll put the button on it and we’re out.’ He wants Logan’s real reactions in the moment.” At the same time, this wasn’t just about Cena doing his thing—it was a challenge: “But it was a test too man. It was a test to see if he could hang. It was a test to see what Logan was gonna bring to the table promo-wise.”

Dyer pointed out that Cena used this same strategy against other rising stars as well, noting, “He did it to Theory. If you’re not gonna bring original content and your A-game, he’s gonna murder you.”

Source: Busted Open Radio