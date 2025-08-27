A positive update on Syko Stu, plus notes on Ricochet and Jake Hager

– Syko Stu is conscious and communicating from his hospital bed:

– Ricochet recalls Rey Mysterio telling him Eddie Guerrero would have loved to wrestle him:

“Rey was like, ‘Man, I know if Eddie was here, he would have loved to have been in there and wrestled you. I know that.’ And then instantly, I started getting emotional.

That’s just the biggest compliment.”

– Jake Hager has taken more shots at Tony Khan while discussing Cody Rhodes’ AEW departure.

“I think everything changed after [Cody Rhodes] left because he was involved with it, and after that, it just kind of became a free-for-all. Young Bucks and Kenny still had a big say in what they were doing. Chris [Jericho], obviously, has a big say in what he’s doing. Even Chris, he would tell me that Tony [Khan] would not respond to his messages for two weeks. It became a point where, either AEW is important or it’s not. It just seemed like it was not to him. They stopped doing production meetings. They stopped doing anything to make the show timely. We would be waiting around to 5 PM to find out what we were doing that day. What live television show does that? Only one with money behind it.”

