8/27/25 AEW Dynamite Recap

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: 2300 Arena

Commentary Team: Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni, and Taz

—

The show opens with a video replay of the Death Riders beating down Will Ospreay after the Lights Out Steel Cage Match from this past Sunday’s Forbidden Door event.

—

FTR and Stokely make their way to the ring. Dax Harwood says there was a miscarriage of justice that happened at Forbidden Door, and says the illegal man pinned him. Harwood turns his attention to referee Paul Turner and asks him how long he has been a referee. Turner tells him 27 years, and then Harwood says he has to tell his family that he failed because of an incompetent moron. Harwood tells Turner to admit his was wrong, reverse the decision, and announce them as the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Turner says his decision is final, and then Stokely calls him a moron and gets into a shoving match with him. Adam Copeland comes to the entranceway, and then Christian Cage drops Stokely with a Killswitch from behind. Copeland, Cage, and FTR brawl in the ring before security and referees rush out to separate them. They get free a few times, but FTR and Stokely eventually back up the ramp. Cage says they took care of his problem at Forbidde Door, so now it’s time that they took care of Copeland’s problem. Cage brings up FTR’s fathers, and then Copeland says it is set for All Out in Toronto, where it will be C&C vs. FTR.

—

A vignette for Darby Allin airs. In it, he says he will take everything from Jon Moxley at All Out.

—

Match 1 – Singles Match

Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley (w/Marina Shafir and Wheeler Yuta)

They lock up and Moxley takes advantage. Moxley applies a hammer-lock and takes Garcia to the corner. Moxley delivers right hands, and then grinds his fingers into Garcia’s face. Garcia comes back with a dragon screw in the ropes and puts Moxley in a chair on the

outside. Garcia connects with a shot before getting Moxley back into the ring. Shafir and Yuta distract Garcia, and Moxley kicks him in the face. Matt Menard comes to ringside and backs them away as Garcia gets back into the ring. Garcia and Moxley exchange shots, and then Garcia applies an ankle lock. Moxley gets to the ropes and goes to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Moxley bites Garcia’s face in the corner and rakes his fingernails into his back. Moxley applies a front guillotine and slaps Garcia in the face. Garcia comes back with slaps of his own and works over Moxley’s knee before biting it. Garcia delivers a superplex and follos with clotheslines. Moxley comes back with a high boot, but Garcia finally drops him with another clothesline and gets a two count. Garcia gets another quick two count, but Moxley comes back with a swinging neck-breaker. Moxley goes after Garcia again, but Garcia counters into a Texas Cloverleaf.

Moxley makes it to the ropes and pulls Garcia to the outside. Moxley delivers a DDT onto the ring steps, but Garcia gets back into the ring at the nine count. Moxley goes for a stomp, but Garcia dodges and gets a roll-up for a two count. Garcia goes for another dragon screw, but Moxley rolls through and applies a cross arm-breaker. Garcia gets free and locks in the Dragontamer, and then delivers a piledriver for a two count. Garcia grabs Moxley, but Moxley counters into an inside cradle for the pin fall.

Winner: Jon Moxley

-After the match, Yuta says Moxley isn’t going to waste his breath answering his challenge, but the answer is no. Moxley and Garcia continue to argue on the outside of the ring.

—

Back from the break, Yuta gets back into the ring. He says the show will not continue until he says everything he wants to say. Yuta says he grew up in this building and the crowd chanting at him used to get to him, but not anymore. Yuta says he slayed Bryan Danielson and replaced him, but then the lights go out.

Hook’s symbol appears, and he makes his way to the ring. Yuta charges at him, but Hook dodges and immediately applies Redrum. Hook drops Yuta with a flying elbow strike that sends him to the floor.

—

After Forbidden Door, MJF cut a promo. He says he had the match won, but Mark Briscoe cost him the match. MJF says he deserves better than the way he is treated by the company and the fans, and says he is the best in the world. MJF says he should have burned Briscoe alive and he will see him again. MJF says he is the only one who will take the title from Adam Page, and when he executes his contract he will take Page’s soul.

—

Match 2 – Tag Team Match

Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford

Statlander and Ford start the match, an Ford slams her down by her hair. Statlander comes back with a hammer-throw, and then she trips Ford down. Statlander goes for the cover, but Ford kicks out at two. Statlander delivers a back-breaker/lariat combo, and then tags in Cameron. Cameron delivers a few running clotheslines, and then Statlander tags back in and slams Cameron onto Ford. Statlander goes for the cover, but Ford kicks out at two. Statlander delivers a delayed veritcal suplex, but Bayne tags in. Cameron tags in, but Bayne pie-faces her a few times.

Cameron comes back with a shot and follows with a splash in the corner. Cameron stomps Bayne down and then sends her across again, but Bayne catches her on a charge and slams her down. Ford tags in and sends Cameron into the ropes. Ford connects with a dropkick and goes for the cover, but Cameron kicks out a two as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Statlander tags in and works over Ford and Bayne. She splashes them in the corner, and then slams Ford for down a two count. Bayne comes back and she and Ford double-team Statlander with a cutter. Bayne delivers a dead-lift German suplex and goes for the cover, but Cameron breaks it up. Bayne delivers a scoop slam to Cameron, and then she and Ford go up for moonsaults, but Cameron and Statlander dodge them. Cameron delivers a shot to Bayne, and then Statlander and Cameron double-team her. Statlander goes for the cover, but Ford breaks it up at two.

Ford drops Statlander with a crucifix bomb, and then Cameron drops Ford with a neck-breaker. Bayne runs over Cameron, and then Statlander drops Bayne with a discus lariat. Statlander and Bayne exchange shots and kicks, and then Ford makes a blind tag as Statlander clotheslines Bayne to the floor. Ford guillotines Statlander on the top rope as Cameron drops Bayne with a DDT on the floor. Ford goes for a cross-body, but Statlander rolls through and slams her down after countering a reverse-rana. Statlander applies a submission, and Ford taps out.

Winners: Harley Cameron and Kris Statlander

-After the match, Bayne attacks Cameron on the outside and brawls with Statlander in the ring. Statlander gains the advantage, but Willow Nightingale gets into the ring as Ford pulls Bayne out of the ring. Cameron hugs Nightingale, and then raises their arms in the air.

—

Renee Paquette is in the ring, and she introduces the AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone. Paquette asks Mone what is next, and Mone says she is going to smash the record of titles held simultaneously and warns any woman with a title around the world that she is coming for them. Renee asks about Alex Windsor making her submit in a tag match, but Mone says she wasn’t legal and was just swatting a bug away. Mone says she doesn’t care about Windsor, and she will put her in a hospital bed if she wants to ride the Mone train again.

—

Earlier today, Mark Briscoe cut a promo. Briscoe says he wishes he could be in Philadelphia, but there is a new baby in his family so he is at home. Briscoe says it has been one week since MJF threatened to set him on fire, but now he is going to set all of MJF’s hopes and dreams on fire. Briscoe says he is going to light MJF’s ass up the next time he sees him. Briscoe says MJF told him he can’t win the big one, and that brings him to Kyle Fletcher. Briscoe says they have two wins against each other, and then challenges Fletcher for a TNT Championship match.

—

Match 3 – All Star Eight-Man Tag Team Match

Brodido (Bandido and Brody King) and JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) vs. The Don Callis Family (Hechicero, Josh Alexander, Kazuchika Okada, and Konosuke Takeshita) (w/Don Callis and Wardlow)

Bandido and Takeshita start the match, but Hechicero immediately tags in. They go back and forth for a bit, and Hechicero takes advantage. Quick tags make King and Alexander legal, and King takes Alexander and Takeshita down. Bailey tags in, and JetSpeed double-team Alexander before Okada trips up Bailey as he runs the ropes. Takeshita and Okada both tag in and stare each other down, but the Callis Family get on the same page and knock everyone off the apron. King comes back with a double clothesline to Okada and Takeshita, and then sends them to the floor.

King connects with a cannonball senton to them, and then Bandido and JetSpeed dive onto the Family as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Knight delivers an elbow strike to Alexander, but the Family knocks everyone else off the apron. The Family team up on Knight in the corner, but Knight comes back with a double dropkick to Alexander and Takeshita. King and Hechicero tag in, and King slams Alexander, Hechicero, and Takeshita down. King goes for a cannonball on Hechicero, but he dodges and Alexander suplexes King. Bailey drops Alexander, and then Takeshita drops Bailey. Knight takes Takeshita down, Okada takes Knight down, and Bandido drops Okada with a suplex.

Hechicero delivers a back-breaker to Bandido, and King delivers a rolling elbow to Hechicero, but Hechicero comes right back and they take each other down. Bailey and Takeshita tag in and Bailey connects with a kick. Takeshita comes back with an elbow strike, but Bailey takes him down and connects with a moonsault knee drop for a two count as the rest of the Family breaks it up. They team up on Bailey in the corner, and then Takeshita pulls Bailey away from Okada to delivers a clothesline for a two count. Takeshita and Okada get in each other’s faces again, and King pulls Takeshita to the floor and slams him into the commentary table.

Brodido double-team Okada, and then Bandido takes Hechicero to the floor. Alexander tags in as Takeshita dives onto a group on the floor. Bailey gets a roll-up on Alexander for a two count, and then dodges a Rainmaker from Okada. Knight takes Okada down, and then Alexander gets slammed down. Bailey goes for a Shooting Star Kneedrop, but Alexander dodges and rolls Bailey up for the pin fall.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

—

The AEW World Champion, Adam Page, comes to the ring. Page thanks Will Ospreay for everything he has done for him and AEW this year. Page says he is sorry for how Forbidden Door turned out for Ospreay, he will miss him, and he hopes Ospreay can come back to challenge him for the title.

Page says MJF used every trick he could at Forbidden Door, but he failed. Page says if MJF ever finds it within himself to sign his contract, he will beat his ass before the ink is dry. Page is then interrupted by Don Callis. Callis says they have a lot of history, and he is here to tell Page that he wants the title back in the Family. Callis says there are a lot of guys in the back who want the title, and he has half of them under contract. Callis says the question is which member of the Family is going to take it.

The Family surrounds the ring, and Page dives onto Alexander. The rest of the Family attacks, but JetSpeed comes back out to help. Callis gives Rocky Romero a baton, and he attacks Mike Bailey with it. As the beat down continues, Kenny Omega’s music hits and he comes to the ring. Omega drops Hechicero on the outside, and then drops Romero and Alexander with snap dragons. Omega hits Lance Archer with the baton, and then Page and Omega double-team him as Bailey and Knight dive onto Alexander and Romero. Page and Omega deliver the Buckshot/V Trigger combo to Archer before shaking hands and hugging in the ring.

—

A vignette airs for the match between Athena and Mina Shirakawa this Friday at Death Before Dishonor. Storm says Shirakawa is coming after Athena this Friday at Death Before Dishonor and Shirakawa says her hand is fully healed. Athena says she will break Shirakawa’s hand again and will throw her off of 2300 Arena if she has to.

—

Match 4 – AEW World Trios Championship Match

The Opps (Katsuyori Shibata, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Samoa Joe) (c) vs. GOA (Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona) and Ricochet

Hobbs and Ricochet start the match. Ricochet delivers a few chops and goes for a hammer-throw, but Hobbs doesn’t move and delivers a right hand. Hobbs throws Ricochet into the corner and charges, but Ricochet dodges and runs the ropes. Kaun makes a blind tag as Hobbs powerslams Ricochet. Kaun delivers shots to Hobbs, but Hobbs drops him with a shoulder tackle and tags in Shibata. Shibata and Kaun exchange shots and chops and Shibata takes advantage. Shibata delivers a shot to Kaun’s midsection and kicks him into the corner.

Shibata beats Kaun down and follows with a dropkick. Shibata delivers an overhead throw and goes for the cover, but Kaun kicks out at one. Shibata runs the ropes, but Kaun comes back with an elbow strike and a kick to the face. Ricochet knees Shibata in the back and Kaun takes him down. Ricochet attacks Shibata on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Lions drops Shibata with a lariat. Ricochet tags in, but Shibata kicks him in the face. Kaun tags in and delivers kicks to Shibata, but Shibata comes back with elbow strikes. Shibata takes Kaun down, and then Hobbs tags in. Hobbs drops Ricochet and Kaun, but Liona tags in and they exchange shots. Liona connects with a chop, and then follows with corner clotheslines. Hobbs comes back with corner clotheslines of his own and runs the ropes, and they collide with each other. Hobbs finally drops Liona, and then Joe and Ricochet tag in.

Joe delivers shots and follows with a powerslam. Joe connects with a running senton and goes for the cover, but Ricochet kicks out at two. Joe goes for the Muscle Buster, but GOA save Ricochet. Liona drops Joe with a shoulder tackle, and then takes Hobbs down as well. Joe slams Kaun with an STO, but Ricochet drops Joe with a dropkick. Ricochet connects with a running SSP and goes for the cover, but Shibata breaks it up. Shibata takes Liona to the apron and chokes him out, and then MVP comes out and hits Ricochet with his cane. Shibata delivers the PK to Ricochet, and Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch to make him pass out.

Winners and still AEW World Trios Champions: The Opps

-After the match, GOA try to help Ricochet out of the ring, but Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin meet them in the entranceway. The four of them brawl to the back as Ricochet is left in the ring.

—

Match 5 – Falls Count Anywhere Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Darby Allin

Allin attacks Castagnoli backstage and the bell rings. Castagnoli puts Allin in a shopping cart and slams him into a stack of chairs. Castagnoli props a TV between a chair and a table and slams Allin through it. Castagnoli brings Allin into the arena and swings Allin into the barricade. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. Castagnoli throws Allin into the ring, but Allin dives and sends him into the barricade. Allin dropkicks Castagnoli into the barricade and climbs a pillar at ringside. Allin connects with a Coffin Drop and goes for the cover, but Castagnoli kicks out at two.

Allin gets Castagnoli into the ring and delivers elbow strikes. Allin clubs Castagnoli in the back and runs the ropes, but Castagnoli counters with a pop-up uppercut for a two count. Castagnoli tells the commentators to move and throws Allin over the announce table from the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Allin fights back with chops on the outside, but Castagnoli delivers an uppercut and slams Allin onto the ring apron. A table is propped in the corner of the ring, and Castagnoli props another in the opposite corner. Castagnoli hits Allin with a chair, but Allin applies a front face-lock. Castagnoli gets ot his feet, but Allin delivers knee strikes to his head and locks in a rear choke. Castagnoli gets free and charges, but Allin sends him through one of the tables. Allin hits Castagnoli with the chair repeatedly and wraps it around his neck.

Allin goes up top, but Castagnoli gets free and delivers an uppercut. Castagnoli hits Allin with the chair and stacks a few of them in the ring. Castagnoli climbs and delivers a gut-wrench suplex onto them. Castagnoli goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. Castagnolo throws Allin into the other table, and then slams him through it for another two count. Castagnoli goes for a catapult into an exposed turnbuckle, but Allin counters and lands a double stomp. Castagnoli picks Allin up, but Allin rolls through and gets a two count. Allin sends Castagnoli into the exposed buckle and follows with Code Red for a two count. Allin connects with a Coffin Drop, and then immediately hits another one for the pin fall.

Winner: Darby Allin

-After the match, Gabe Kidd attacks Allin. Jon Moxley gets into the ring with Marina Shafir, but Allin takes Kidd down. Allin shoves Kidd into Moxley and escapes through the crowd as Kidd chases him down. Moxley checks on Castagnoli and Kidd continues to chase after Allin as the show comes to a close.

—

This Saturday’s Collision will air live coast-to-coast starting at 8 PM Eastern.

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite

-All Star Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Adam Page, JetSpeed, and Kenny Omega vs. Josh Alexander, Kyle Fletcher, and The Young Bucks