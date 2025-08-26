WWE Road to Clash in Paris Live Results / Manchester, England / Tue Aug 26, 2025

The Complete Results from the AO Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton
Jimmy and Jey Uso / Jacob Fatu d MFT: WWE US Champion Solo Sikoa / JC Mateo / Tonga Loa (with Talla Tonga)
WWE Women’s US Champion Giulia (with Kiana James) d Zelina Vega
WWE Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Sicks: Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis (with Erik Rowan, Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross) d Rey Fenix and LA Knight
The Miz issues an Open Challenge. It is answered by Joe Hendry, who d The Miz
WWW Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss d Raquel Roriguez and Roxanne Perez
The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar d The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
The Manchester Maniacs d The New Day
WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton d Nia Jax and Jade Cargill
Main Event: CM Punk / Sami Zayn / PENTA d The Judgment Day: WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominick Mysterio / WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh
Thanks to @Theo43078222383 and @NO1BIGT_123 in attendance
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM