WWE Road to Clash in Paris Live Results / Manchester, England / Tue Aug 26, 2025

The Complete Results from the AO Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Byron Saxton

Jimmy and Jey Uso / Jacob Fatu d MFT: WWE US Champion Solo Sikoa / JC Mateo / Tonga Loa (with Talla Tonga)

WWE Women’s US Champion Giulia (with Kiana James) d Zelina Vega

WWE Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Sicks: Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis (with Erik Rowan, Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross) d Rey Fenix and LA Knight

The Miz issues an Open Challenge. It is answered by Joe Hendry, who d The Miz

WWW Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss d Raquel Roriguez and Roxanne Perez

The War Raiders: Erik and Ivar d The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

The Manchester Maniacs d The New Day

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton d Nia Jax and Jade Cargill

Main Event: CM Punk / Sami Zayn / PENTA d The Judgment Day: WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominick Mysterio / WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh

Thanks to @Theo43078222383 and @NO1BIGT_123 in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM