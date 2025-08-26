WWE News and Notes

– Dominik Mysterio says John Cena knows where to find him if he wants the Intercontinental Championship to complete the Grand Slam before retiring:

“I mean, he can try, and what’s that thing he says? If you want some, come get some. You know what? John, you know where I’m at. If you want to come finish your Grand Slam quest, these little side quests you’re on, I’m here all day. Every Monday, you know where I’ll be.”

(source: The Rap On Wrestling Podcast)

– Both Ice Williams and Jordan Oasis have reportedly been released from the WWE ID program, per PWInsider. Aaron Roberts confirmed earlier today that he had been released from his own WWE ID contract.

