WWE announces two upcoming dates in Salt Lake City

WWE has announced two major events for Salt Lake City this October and November:

—SmackDown (Oct 31)

—Saturday Night’s Main Event (Nov 1)

Both events are set to take place in The Delta Center.

TKO is bringing the best of sports entertainment to Utah! Salt Lake City’s Delta Center will host WWE Friday Night SmackDown on October 31, 2025, followed by WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, 2025. In 2026, the Delta Center will welcome a UFC numbered event, with… pic.twitter.com/ahs1HO6GEn — TKO (@TKOGrp) August 26, 2025