Will Ospreay written off after violent attack by The Death Riders

Just in case you were wondering, Will Ospreay was written completely off television at Forbidden Door to explain his absence for months to come due to the upcoming surgery.

While Ospreay won the match along with his team, the Death Riders had the last laugh by completely obliterating him in the middle of the ring in front of his own crowd, leaving him a bloody mess.

After the violent lights out steel cage match, Ospreay was left alone in the ring to take it all in from the 19,000 fans in the crowd, but that soon turned nasty when Moxley and Castangoli re-entered the cage, locked it from the inside, and went Pillman on him.

The faces, joined by The Opps, were unable to enter the ring for some reason, with Darby Allin who just recently climbed Mount Everest also unable to climb the cage and save his partner.

Eventually, The Death Riders allowed the AEW doctors in and Ospreay did the job, but also set up a perfect program for when he returns.

The British star will undergo surgery for two herniated discs soon but his exact time out of action is not known yet. Ospreay admitted that he’s terrified of what comes next since this is the first time he’s going under the knife.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996