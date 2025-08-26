Will Ospreay and Shawn Michaels notes

– Will Ospreay spoke highly of Alex Windsor and her growing presence in AEW, making it clear that both he and Tony Khan see big things in her future. He praised her ability to adapt under the spotlight, saying, “She’s handling the pressure very well. Tony’s extremely happy with the work she’s been doing, and there’s just so much room for her to grow as a performer.” Ospreay went on to share how personally inspired he is by her journey and resilience, adding, “Honestly, looking at her and knowing her story, knowing what she’s gone through… it takes my breath away. She inspires me all every single day.”

(Source: Metro UK)

– Shawn Michaels believes NXT is the best two-hour show on TV:

“I’d be lying if I didn’t think we have the best two-hour show on television. The most exciting.

The partnership with The CW is huge. They’ve been fantastic. We’ve had collaborations like NOAH, TNA, and AAA, but all our success comes down to the athletes that walk through the doors of the Performance Center every day in Orlando.

It’s a testament to all the work that our coaches and our creative team and the entire production team in NXT.”