RVD gives his unfiltered reaction to horrible Raja Jackson and Stu Smith incident

Rob Van Dam Tells All On Raja Jackson: Full Story Behind His X Post

by Dominic DeAngelo

Rob Van Dam caused a lot of buzz regarding a post he made on X on August 24, stating “So far, I got Raja’s back. Looking forward to talking about it tomorrow on my podcast.”

That he did. On the latest episode of “1 Of A Kind With RVD,” Van Dam provides further clarification as to his intention behind that post.

“I want to start out by saying, best wishes to f***ing Syko Stu Smith. Hopefully, he will regain his health and do it quickly. That’s a shame. He definitely didn’t deserve what happened to him.

“If you thought that me saying that was somehow hypocritical because my text said that ‘I back Raja,’ then you are one of the basic thinkers that can’t understand how those can both be true in the same universe.

“I’m not picking a side [with that post]. If I did, I’m not even saying that it would be Raja. All I’m saying, it’s like when [Jim Ross] said that Vince [McMahon] was looking ugly, and then he said, ’Well, that’s the pot calling the kettle black.’ One has nothing to do with the other. Right? So I’m not saying that this guy Stu deserved what happened to him by saying that ‘I got Raja’s back.’

“When I watched everything and when I say that ‘I have his back’ I’m not saying I’m going to stand back to back and fight a crowd of f***ing million people that are trying to lynch him. What I’m saying is, I see the pathway that he took that led to what happened”.

Van Dam goes on to break down the incident moment by moment, speaking on how MMA fighters are trained to attack, how he thinks many of the people involved at KnokProX perpetuated the situation, setting Jackson and Stu up for the terrible moment to unfold in the ring.

“He’s not a pro wrestler. He shouldn’t have been part of this at all.”

You can catch Rob’s full thoughts in the video below:

Dominic DeAngelo