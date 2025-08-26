Queen Aminata stuck in the UK after backpack with passport is stolen in London

AEW star Queen Aminata is spending a few extra days in the United Kingdom as she was unable to leave the country after her backpack containing all her documents was stolen in London.

Aminata said that her stuff was stolen on Saturday and her backpack included her debit card, credit card, driver’s license, medication, U.S. passport, and everything else.

“So I am stuck here until Thursday at least, possibly a little bit longer, and yeah, I guess the UK loves the queen so much you guys didn’t want me to go home early,” she wrote in a post on social media.

“I’m laughing about it right now, but honestly, I just wanted to be home. It’s alright, though. Everything happens for a reason. Thank you guys for showing the love and support,” she continued.

She participated in the Zero Hour six-woman tag team match and then also had a brawl during the pay-per-view which featured the return of Jamie Hayter.

