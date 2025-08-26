NXT Results, 8/26/25

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from the latest episode from NXT. Booker T and Vic Joseph are on the call.

Announced Card:

After a recap of Heatwave, Ricky Saints heads out to the ring in street clothes to address the crowd. He starts stating he has been in NXT for 6 months and he has accomplished a lot, but he wants to be NXT Champion. He then asks Oba Femi to meet him in the ring. Josh Briggs enters the arena running Ricky down. He says all the outsiders like him are taking a backseat to him. Ricky tells him looks like Sid from Toy Story and he isn’t waiting behind anyone. They square off, but Ava cuts them off. She sets a match between them for tonight and the winner gets Oba at No Mercy. We then cut to an earlier segment. Blake Monroe and Kelani Jordan have an argument about who is next in line for a title match. Ava sets up a match for them as well.

Match 1. Blake Monroe VS Kelani Jordan

Jordan and Monroe start the match with each landing some headbutts and kicks. Monroe Russians her goes to the ground and pound. She has a nasty edge to her offense and continues pounding on Kelani in the corner and then delivers a stiff hook. She then performs a bridged arm bar. Kelani gets free and delivers a dropkick, but her arm is in pain. She then cartwheel back elbows her. She then hits a split legged DDT. Jordynne Grace enters and chases off Blake to an exit. Grace doesn’t touch her, but scares her so bad she runs back to the ring. Jordan is waiting for her and takes her out and hits a split legged moonsault for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Kelani Jordan

Grace looks on with a smirk.

Match 2. Blindfold Match. Myles Borne VS Lexis King

They start off stumbling around. Myles somehow lands a dropkick. King bounces the ropes and then dives threw them. He then chops the post from the floor. Borne goes out and works him over on the barricade. Back in the ring, King manages a few punches and a slam, but misses an elbow drop. Myles then misses a knee drop. King then falls over Myles. They meet on the floor and they start trading strikes mid ring. Borne lands a short arm clothesline. King knocks down the ref by accident, pulls up his mask, hits the coronation and gets the pin.

Winner by pinfall, Lexis King

Wren Sinclair will team with Kendal Grey tonight against The Culling.

Match 3. The Culling, Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley (with Spears and Niko) vs. Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey

Grey starts with Izzi. She takes down Izzi and tags to Wren. They double Izzi, but she tags in Tatum. Wren outwrestles her and Izzi tags in, but Tatum gains a measure of revenge, interfering on the outside so Izzi can go on the offensive. Izzi lands some kicks and makes the tag. Tatum and Grey are in and Grey suplexes her and then senton stomps her. Wren tags in and suplexes her, but Tatum hits a stomp. Izzi tags herself in, confusing Tatum. Tatum lands a powerbomb and it is over as she pins Wren.

Winner, Izzi and Tatum (We see a few evil glimpses towards Tatum from Izzi)

Match 4. Ricky Saints VS Josh Briggs (#1 Contender Match)

The two start off brawling right off the offset. Ricky hits a high knee, but Briggs lands a sidewalk slam. He follows with a running elbow. Ricky walks the ropes old school. Ricky then punt kicks him, Ricky then drags Briggs to the floor. Ricky then pushes the steps into Briggs. Briggs then crashes into the post, but falls back and butts heads with Saints. Back from a break, Briggs gets two off a crossbody. Briggs then throws Saints violently into the corner and then again. Briggs misses a lariat and Saints throws a series of punches and shoulders off the ropes, followed by a flying forearm. He gets two off a driver. Ricky hits a basement dropkick, but is caught on the top rope. Briggs goes for a suplex, but both fall off, but Briggs lands a backbreaker and big boot combo. Ricky hits a step kick and spear. He heads to the top, but misses an elbow. Briggs chokeslams Ricky for two. Briggs misses a lariat and boot. Ricky lands a DDT. He gets the pin.

Winner and #1 Contender, Ricky Saints

Sol Ruca, Lola Vice and Zaria are approached by Jaida Parker, who wants to give props to Lola on her recent win. Lash Legend tries to cut her down, but she gets told off.

Oba Femi comes out to meet Ricky Saints post match. Ricky says he will end his reign. Oba says he sees fear in his eyes. He says he will make him mediocre. DarkState hits the arena. Femi and Saints take them on, the odds even up when Hank and Tank enter. DarkState is tossed from the ring.

The Speed tournament will begin next week on NXT.

Match 5. Alba Fyre (with Ethan Page, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven) VS Tyra Mae Steel (with Tavion Heights)

Steel suplexes Alba and then sweeps her off her feet. She then locks on a surfboard. Alba superkicks her from the ring. Chelsea distracts Tyra and Alba dives on her. Back in the ring, Alba stomps the Olympian and whips her to the corner. She follows with knee drives. She finally misses one and Tyra fights back. Tyra ends up on top, but misses a splash and eats a high knee. She then DDTs her for two. Alba then chops her and misses a lariat and Tyra suplexes her and locks on the ankle lock. Page interferes and Tyra stomps him and then rolls up Alba for the win.

Winner, Tyra Mae Steel

Chelsea attacks her post match. Ethan then takes out Tavion. The segment ends with Ethan draping the Canadian flag over Tavion.

Hank and Tank ask Ava for a match with DarkState. Ava says their will be a match 8 man tag with then and Oba and Ricky as partners first. Then a tag title match.

Fatal Influence cut a promo backstage. Jasmine is further ridiculed backstage by her teammates.

Match 6. Fatal Influence (Fallon Henley, Jazmyn Nyx and NXT Champion, Jacy Jane) VS N American and Speed Champion, Sol Ruca, Zaria and Lola Vice

Lola and Fallon start off with Lola landing a hip attack. Sol tags in and Fallon gains an advantage and tags in Jasmine. Sol delivers a spinning suplex. Zaria tags in and they double Jasmine with hiptosses and elbow drops. Zaria locks on a sleeper on the 2nd rope and pulls Jasmine off the floor. She then drops her and elbow drops her. Nyx fights back and kicks Zaria and rolls her up for a near fall. Lola tags in and Zaria slams her on Nyx. Jacy tags in with Lola. Lola locks on a triangle. Lola then lays in some punches and a armdrag, but Jacy takes her out with a short arm clothesline. Fallon tags in with a running crossbody. Sol tags in and they do a high low on Fallon. Sol then does the surfboard on the ropes. Jacy interferes on the outside. Lainey Reed watches from the crows nest. Back from break, Jacy throws Lola into the steps on the floor. Henley is all over Sol in the ring. She is working her over in the corner and then tags in Jasmine. They flapjack Sol and then neck whip her. Jacy tags in and goes for a pin. She then kicks her repeatedly in their corner. Fallon tags back in and she elbows Sol and taunts Zaria. Zaria tags in and cleans house. She then suplexes Nyx. Sol comes off the top with help on Nyx. Jacy hits a cutter on Zaria. Sol and Jacy take each other out with lariats. Lola gets to the ring and goes crazy with the kicks in rapid fire. She then hip attacks Nyx and Jacy. Nyx Pele kicks Lola. High Low on Vice from Henley and Jacy. Nyx enters and Sol takes her out. Vice backfists Henley and it is over.

Winner, Zaria, Vice and Sol

We see Fatal Influence on the floor with the faces standing tall as the show ends.