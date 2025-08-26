Lola Vice on her respect for Jacy Jayne, Batista new girlfriend (photo), Syko Stu’s GoFundMe update

– Batista with his girlfriend Maria BakalovaL

– Stuart Smith’s (aka Syko Stu’s) GoFundMe has reached $67,458 with over 2100 donations. Chris Jericho donated $2500.

– Lola Vice (via No-Contest Wrestling) praises Jacy Jayne and says she is a locker room leader in NXT:

“Jacy could be a b**ch sometimes, she can. But I will say, she’s a locker room leader. She leads by example. She’s an extremely hard-working person. She never complains. She’s incredible at her job. She’s taught me a lot. And I feel like Jacy, also, she’s one of the best women’s strikers we have in wrestling that has never had a striking background before.

I like the way she thinks, and she’s so passionate about wrestling. She inspires me — even though I want her title — she inspires me. Yeah, I’ve learned so much from her. And I’m really happy that she’s in the position she’s in right now.”