Kelly Osbourne calls Becky Lynch a “disrespectful dirtbag”

Kelly Osbourne blasted Becky Lynch after Lynch referenced Ozzy Osbourne’s passing, calling her a “disrespectful dirtbag.” She added that “Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire,” and shamed WWE for allowing such remarks about her father and his hometown.
Yeah, let’s ban heels from saying disrespectful things! Then we can ban them from cheating. That’ll make wrestling really awesome!
I don’t think celebrities should have children…
Why’s she tagging a random fan account and not Becky’s actual account?