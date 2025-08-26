Kelly Osbourne calls Becky Lynch a “disrespectful dirtbag”

By
Steve Gerweck
-
2
465

Kelly Osbourne blasted Becky Lynch after Lynch referenced Ozzy Osbourne’s passing, calling her a “disrespectful dirtbag.” She added that “Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire,” and shamed WWE for allowing such remarks about her father and his hometown.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Yeah, let’s ban heels from saying disrespectful things! Then we can ban them from cheating. That’ll make wrestling really awesome!
    I don’t think celebrities should have children…

