Jake Hager says John Cena refused to put him over, Lawler shares photo from McMahon birthday party

– Jake Hager says John Cena refused to put him over after Wrestlemania 26. He was originally going to cash in on John Cena on Raw, but that was nixed and he cashed in on Chris Jericho instead. He was sitting outside Vince’s office and could hear Jericho and Edge yelling about Jack Swagger cashing in, but he believes it was a Rib.

(Source: Insight With Chris Van Vliet)

– WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler shared a photo on his Instagram story that appears to be from Vince McMahon’s 80th birthday celebration, featuring The Miz & Maryse, Titus O’Neil, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre.