Jake Hager on his AEW exit, Ricochet files for a trademark, Roxanne Perez on using the Pop Rox finisher

– Jake Hager opened up about his AEW exit, admitting that it left him “very jaded.” When asked if there was a point where he stopped loving wrestling, he admitted, “Absolutely,” and explained, “I’m very jaded from my exit at AEW. Like, I’m very proud of the stuff I did there, but at the same time, I find myself questioning right now. I wish I would have just stayed in MMA at some point.”

Looking back at his contract talks, Hager said, “The negotiation process was very one-way,” making it clear he felt unwanted. He didn’t hold back his frustration either, saying, “And I could tell that — well, anyways, I always find a way to say this every day, so I think everyone should too: say, ‘F Tony Khan.’ I could tell that he didn’t want me there. He offered me like a year and a half. I was like, bro, I just did Stadium Stampede twice. Don’t act like Stadium Stampede didn’t put AEW on the map. I was in the debut episode, I was the big spoiler. And you offer me 18 months after all that? So it was that and the way that he started running the business that it really — like he wasn’t a professional.”

(Source: Insight with Chris Van Vliet)

– Ricochet has filed trademark for… BALD.

– Roxanne Perez addresses using the Pop Rox as her finisher while Zelina Vega uses the Code Red:

“We’ve kind of talked about it, and it’s kind of okay. Let’s say if I’m on SmackDown, I won’t use it if she’s gonna use it.

“If she’s on Raw, she probably won’t use it if I’m gonna use it.”

(Insight with Chris Van Vliet)