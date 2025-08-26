Bishop Dyer reveals insight into WWE’s contract negotiation practices

Bishop Dyer, revealed some insight into WWE’s contract negotiation practices and how they’ve shifted over time. He explained that the company “have no answer to why you are paid what you are paid,” meaning there’s often no clear rationale given for a wrestler’s compensation. For a short period, WWE did attempt to justify pay with metrics, bringing “measurables to the table, ‘Well, these are your social media numbers, these are your merch numbers, these are your interaction numbers.’” However, Dyer recounted that a wrestler on the roster questioned these numbers: “Well, these don’t look right to me.” That wrestler dug deep into the data, countered WWE’s claims with facts, and ended up securing a significantly better contract. Dyer pointed out that after this incident, WWE never used those measurable arguments in negotiations again: “That was the last time that they brought those things to the table.”

Dyer also highlighted a common tactic WWE uses as contracts near their end. He described situations where wrestlers notice a decline in TV appearances: “When you get closer to your contract ending, ‘Hey, I’m six months from my contract being up and I’m now I’m not on TV.’ It’s not a coincidence. It’s written that way.” This strategy sets up the company to lowball wrestlers: “Well, we don’t have much for you. So now, when they present you the contract, they go, ‘Well, you haven’t been on TV in two months.’ Yeah, but I was two and half years prior to this. So, they lowball you. Like, it’s a business. I get it, it is what it is. It’s the nature of the beast.”

Source: Off The Ropes