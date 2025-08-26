AEW Partners with USL for Merchandising

All Elite Wrestling has partnered with the United Soccer League for a new merchandise collaboration through Official League.

Official League announced the news today on their official website and various social media channels.

“We are proud to announce a new partnership with All Elite Wrestling, featuring new collaborations with Orange County Soccer Club, El Paso Locomotive, and Pittsburgh Riverhounds,” the social media announcement read. “These limited-edition capsule collections will release later this September.”

On their official website, OfficialLeague.co, the following announcement was also released regarding the partnership with AEW:

AEW x Pittsburgh Riverhounds, El Paso Locomotive, and Orange County SC by Official League

We’re excited to unveil a new collaboration series bringing together All Elite Wrestling (AEW), the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, El Paso Locomotive, and Orange County SC. These limited-edition collections, pairing USL clubs with the top stars of AEW, will launch this September.

This landmark collection celebrates our first collaboration with All Elite Wrestling, and will introduce the first-ever AEW x Sport apparel collaboration. Each club will unveil its own premium collection created in partnership with a featured AEW star.