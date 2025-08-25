Women’s title match not happening at Clash in Paris, Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella booked

– Adam Pearce and Stephanie Vaquer backstage segment on Raw. Pearce tells Vaquer that she will have her championship opportunity and give him a week to work on it

Stephanie Vaquer will still get her WWE Women's World Championship match but it will NOT be THIS SUNDAY at #WWEClash in Paris #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/REuSuDL6n3 — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2025

– The Man will defend her IC title against Nikki Bella on Sunday:

THE MAN IS NOT A COWARD! BECKY LYNCH will defend her Intercontinental Title against NIKKI BELLA at #WWEClash in Paris THIS SUNDAY! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/trORKcsMdF — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2025