Women’s title match not happening at Clash in Paris, Becky Lynch vs. Nikki Bella booked

Steve Gerweck
167

– Adam Pearce and Stephanie Vaquer backstage segment on Raw. Pearce tells Vaquer that she will have her championship opportunity and give him a week to work on it

– The Man will defend her IC title against Nikki Bella on Sunday:

