Will Ospreay says people in WWE reached out

Will Ospreay says people in WWE reached out to him after learning about his neck injury:

“I’ve got people in (WWE) that I’ve never met before in my entire life, that have reached out because of this neck injury, and they have gone, ‘Hey, if you need a doctor, or if there’s any questions that need to be answered.’

Every single one of them are super lovely. And I wish them all the best. I really do.”

(Interview w/ AlistairMcG / Metro)

