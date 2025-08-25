EXCLUSIVE: After AEW x NJPW #ForbiddenDoor went off the air, medical personnel tended to @WillOspreay. pic.twitter.com/5Bx6HVDOiC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2025

Will Ospreay says people in WWE reached out to him after learning about his neck injury:

“I’ve got people in (WWE) that I’ve never met before in my entire life, that have reached out because of this neck injury, and they have gone, ‘Hey, if you need a doctor, or if there’s any questions that need to be answered.’

Every single one of them are super lovely. And I wish them all the best. I really do.”

