Update on Stuart Smith following the Raja Jackson incident

Pro wrestler Stuart Smith remains in the hospital after the incident on Saturday. A member of his family shared an update that he’s fighting hard, but recovery will take time:

“Stuart Smith Is a beloved friend and long time uncle of mines. I got the chance to speak with him VIA my father Fernando Marrero. His case was not as positive as I had hoped. I know and hope he will make a full recovery. Stu has been nothing but gracious and kind me and my family. To see him like this pains my heart. I believe that Knox Pro is at fault for these events, to have allowed this to happen is beyond belief. Honestly im upset.”

The community has already raised $8,000 to support his medical expenses and legal fight for justice.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson did issue a statement over son’s incident.

MrBeast offers to help Syko Stu with hospital bills following the Raja Jackson incident:

Dang man, this hurts to see. Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over ptsd.. Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out. If his kid is a fan or I can help with hospital bills idk but I’ll help. — MrBeast (@MrBeast) August 25, 2025