UFC Inks $7.7B Paramount Deal, Ends Pay-Per-View Era in 2026

Dana White continues to elevate mixed martial arts with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), recently inking a seven-year deal with Paramount. The UFC CEO and President’s latest achievement will stream all of the company’s U.S. fight events exclusively on Paramount, with an average annual value of $1.1 billion.

This latest deal, brokered between Paramount and TKO Group Holdings, the owner and operator of the UFC, will eliminate the current pay-per-view format enforced with ESPN. Paramount subscribers will be able to access Fight Night events and numbered shows starting in 2026.

There’s an increasing demand for fights, and White’s putting on big events for UFC fans and bettors to enjoy. Recently, Khamzat Chimaev dominated Dricus du Plessis in the main event at UFC 319, solidifying himself as the latest UFC middleweight champion.

Chimaev, a 31-year-old Russian fighter, is now 15-0 in the UFC. His unblemished record stems from his elite wrestling ability, as he has avoided takedowns in every professional fight following his latest UFC 319 victory.

While Chimaev’s next fight has yet to be announced, expect him to enter the event as a massive betting favorite. Fortunately, there are plenty of other fights at upcoming UFC events.

Download the best sports betting apps at sportsline.com to find your preferred online sportsbook operator. Then, sign up as a new customer to claim multiple bonus bet rewards before UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs. Borralho on Saturday, September 6th.

Johnny Walker’s win over Zhang Minyang during the UFC Shanghai main event was a massive upset. Walker, the Brazilian, took down the Chinese fighter, a crowd favorite, via TKO in Round 2.

At the same event, Aljamain Sterling beat Brian Ortega via unanimous decision. Sterling improved to 2-1 following his move to Featherweight.

Sean Strickland, a former UFC champion, is currently serving a six-month suspension after an altercation at a Tuff-N-Uff event in June 2025. He’ll be able to reduce his suspension from late December to mid-October by attending and completing an anger management course, which was issued as a punishment along with a $5,000 fine by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

After failing to make weight for a second straight fight, the UFC released fighter Bryan Battle. This has led to Battle signing with Dirty Boxing, which is essentially a fusion of MMA and UFC rules.

Former Olympic wrestling champion, Gable Steveson, is officially booked for his debut MMA fight. The 2021 Olympic gold medalist will face heavyweight Braden Peterson on September 12th, which will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

After leaving the UFC in 2022, Kyle Daukaus returned with a 43-second knockout against Michel Pereira during UFC Fight Night 257. The 32-year-old Philadelphia native was among a slew of underdogs who emerged with a win at UFC Shanghai.

Currently, Ilia Topuria is the top-ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the men’s UFC, boasting a perfect 17-0 record. This includes seven knockouts, eight submissions, and 11 first-round finishes.

Topuria fights in the Lightweight division, but previously fought in the Featherweight division. He’s achieved a historic feat with a title in two different weight classes simultaneously without a loss, with his most recent win against Charles Oliveira via knockout at UFC 317 on June 28th, 2025.