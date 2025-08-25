Quinton “Rampage” Jackson issues statement over son’s incident

Former UFC champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson issued a statement over what happened with his son Raja at the KnokX Pro Wrestling event yesterday where he nearly murdered an indie wrestler by the name of Syko Stu.

Jackson said he wanted to clear some “misinformation” about his son and was told that Stu was awake and stable in hospital.

He said that his son was “unexpectedly hit in the side of the head” by Stu before the match and Raja was told he could get “payback” in the ring, which he thought was part of the show.

“It was bad judgement, and a work that went wrong. Raja is a MMA fighter not a pro wrestler and had no business involved in an event like this,” Jackson wrote, adding that he does not condone his son’s actions at all.

“He suffered a concussion from sparring only days ago and had no business doing anything remotely close to physical contact,” he continued.

He said that as a father, he’s deeply concerned with the health and wellbeing of Mr. Smith and is very upset that any of this happened.

“My main concern now is that Mr. Smith will make a speedy recovery. I apologize on his behalf and to KICK for the situation,” he concluded.

Rampage was coincidentally live streaming on Kick as well when the incident happened and his reaction was captured live.

“Is he going to get banned?” Jackson asks regarding Kick banning his son. “He might get more than that,” an unknown voice is heard saying.

Jackson is then handed over a cell phone with the footage and plays it, clearly uttering “What the f*ck?” when he sees what happened.

Rampage Jackson reacting to what his son Raja did to wrestler Syko Stu live on stream! pic.twitter.com/21OTo9jC6d — Tony The Wrestling Nerd (@WrestlingNerd00) August 24, 2025

