Notes on Trick Williams and the Good Brothers

– Trick Williams booked for Reality of Wrestling:
BREAKING NEWS @WWENXT Superstar & reigning @ThisIsTNA World Champion @_trickwilliams makes his return to Reality of Wrestling at #GoldRush on Saturday, September 13th in Texas City, TX.
WALKER TEXAS LAWYER ARENA:
9300 Emmett F Lowry Expy, Texas City, TX 77591
— Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) August 24, 2025
– Prestige Wrestling Tag Team Champions Midnight Heat will defend their championships against none other than the Good Brothers at Roseland XII!
BREAKING NEWS
***THE GOOD BROTHERS HAVE ARRIVED IN PRESTIGE WRESTLING – TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH***
Midnight Heat defend against Good Brothers at #PrestigeRoseland XII!
October 5th, 2025
Portland, Oregon
Roseland Theater
All Ages (bar with ID)
️ https://t.co/qqek4ZLH5g pic.twitter.com/Ozx0ZaZh49
— Prestige Wrestling (@WrestlePrestige) August 25, 2025