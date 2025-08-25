Notes on Shawn Michaels, Sami Zayn, and Pac (photo)

– Sami Zayn and AEW’s Pac are in attendance at St James Park cheering on Newcastle United who are currently playing Premier League Champions Liverpool

– Speaking with the Boston Herald, the Shawn Michaels discussed his passion for his current job, which sees him overseeing the development of the next generation of talent. “I’m thankful to be in a line of work that I know a lot about and in a role I love,” Michaels said. “If it helps the men and women here grow personally and professionally, then that’s even more of a positive.” Michaels then explained his perspective on what separates NXT from every other wrestling promotion, including WWE’s main roster brands. He pointed to NXT’s primary function as a developmental system. “There’s not another brand out there that works so hard to create stars in order to lose them,” he stated.